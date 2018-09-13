Brewers back within 1-game of Cubs in Central

Veteran Curtis Granderson had three hits, including a home run to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Granderson just missed a first-inning home run, settling for a triple. He finished a double shy of the cycle.

Lorenzo Cain also had three hits as the Brewers opened their lead on St. Louis for the top National Wild Card position to 2 1/2 games.

Khris Bryant doubled home the Cubs’ only run in the fifth to cut the Brewers lead to 2-1.

Josh Hader earned the victory in relief, while Kyle Hendricks took the loss.

The Brewers have the day off on Thursday, while the Cubs boarded a plane and flew to Washington, D.C. after the game. They’ll face the Nationals in a makeup game from last weekend. After that game, the Cubs will fly back to Chicago to face the Reds in a three-game weekend series at Wrigley Field.

Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00) will pitch for the Brewers on Friday night, the Pirates will go with Chris Archer (4-7, 4.56).