Brewers climb to within one game of Cubs in Central

Mike Moustakas scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 in Chicago on Monday night.

Jonathan Schoop and Orlando Arcia also drove in runs for the Brewers, who climbed to within one-game of Chicago for the Central Division lead.

The Brewers have now won four straight games and 10 of their last 12, while the Cubs have dropped three straight.

After a slow start for Cubs starter Jon Lester, he was in control, retiring the first two hitters in the sixth inning. But that’s when Lester started to suffer lower back stiffness, allowing a single to Moustakas and a double to Erik Kratz.

The Cubs went to Carl Edwards Jr., who uncorked a wild pitch on the very first pitch, allowing Moustakas to score what turned out to be the game winning run.

Josh Hader took over for the Brewers in the seventh inning and struck out all six batters he faced. Jeremy Jeffress came on to save it for the Brewers in the ninth.

The Brewers and Cubs play game two of their series at Wrigley Field tonight. Jhoulys Chacin (14-6, 3.59) goes for the Brewers. Jose Quintana (12-9, 4.14) gets the nod for the Cubs.