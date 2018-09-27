Brewers land spot in playoffs for first time since 2011

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The win clinched the top wildcard spot in the National League as the Brewers a post season playoff spot for the first time since 2011.

The Brewers celebrated with champagne in the locker room after the game, but there’s still more to do. The Brewers trail the Chicago Cubs by one-half game in the Central Division title race. The Brewers have the day off today and close out the regular season with a three game home series against the Detroit Tigers. The Cubs have four games left, starting with the series finale against the Pirates on Thursday and three games against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago this weekend.

It means the Brewers will go into Friday either tied with the Cubs for the division lead, or they’ll be one game back.

Travis Shaw drove in both Brewer runs with a pair of rbi singles. The Cardinals decided not to pitch to Brewer MVP candidate Christian Yelich, walking him five times.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin retired the first nine batters he faced and surrendered the Cardinals only run on a sacrifice fly. He allowed just one hit in five innings of work, winning for the 15th time this season.

Zach Davies (2-7, 4.65) gets the starting nod for the Brewers on Friday night against Detroit. Jordan Zimmerman (7-8, 4.31) will get the nod for the Tigers.