Brewers offense goes missing in loss to Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers chase for the Central Division title has quickly changed to now protecting their lead for the top NL Wildcard. The Brewers managed just three hits and fell to the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

The Chicago Cubs all but wrapped up the division race with a 9-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, increasing their lead on the Brewers to 3 1/2 games. But the Brewers also have the top Wild Card position to worry about. Their lead on the St. Louis Cardinals is now down to two games.

Another poor outing for Brewers starter Chase Anderson. Anderson allowed all three runs in less than four innings to get tagged with the loss.

Cincinnati’s Jose Peraza clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning off of Anderson and that was all the Reds would need.

The Brewers need a win in the series finale tonight, but will face the Reds top starter at this time, right-hander Matt Harvey. The Brewers could also be without centerfielder Lorenzo Cain, who left last night’s loss with a sore right intercostal.

Infielder Travis Shaw also left the game early after getting hit on the right knee by a Michael Lorenzen fastball.

Following tonight’s series finale, the Brewers will head to Pittsburgh to open a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

