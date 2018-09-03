Brewers power past Nationals

Christian Yelich clubbed a grand slam and Keon Broxton added a three-run homer during a seven-run fifth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals in D.C.

Mike Moustakas had a two-run single in the first inning for Milwaukee, which took two-of-three in the series.

Brandon Woodruff picked up the win with four scoreless innings of relief. Junior Guerra made it through just three innings, allowing five hits, two walks and four runs. His ERA climbed to 7.62 since mid-July. It would be unbelievable to think that the Brewers would send Guerra out for another start. They have a number of options, including lefty Gio Gonzalez, who the Brewers acquired in a trade last week.

Yelich improved his average to .316 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI.

The Brewers open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Monday afternoon. Zach Davies (2-5, 5.23) gets the start for the Brewers. Cole Hamels (4-0, 0.69) gets the nod for the Cubs.