Brooks resigns Assembly leadership position

A Republican legislator has resigned his leadership position, but not his seat in the Wisconsin Assembly. Speaker Pro Tem Tyler August said Wednesday that Representative Rob Brooks (R-Saukville) has apologized for racist and sexist remarks he made to three women legislators at an event in July.

“The three women legislators that were involved had a conversation with the Assembly Chief Clerk regarding the incident,” August told WFAW on Wednesday. “It was dealt with at that time.” August said the three were “comfortable with the outcome.”

Brooks, who said in a statement that he was drunk and does not recall his comments, resigned Wednesday as assistant minority leader. “I regret that I made some stupid comments while under the influence of alcohol after our caucus in the Dells. I take full responsibility for my behavior and have apologized for my actions. I am ready to move on from this incident and fully support and will adhere to the Assembly policies to maintain a safe workplace for legislators and staff.”

Representatives Jessie Rodriguez, Cindi Duchow and Amy Loudenbeck said in a statement that while Brooks’ comments to them were “out of line,” they did not expect him to resign from that leadership role. “We have put the incident behind us; we would ask kindly ask others to do the same.”

Governor Scott Walker was not as forgiving: in a tweet Wednesday, he called Brooks’ comments “offensive and disrespectful,” and said he should resign from office.

The incident involving Brooks was first reported on Wednesday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Brooks is seeking a third term in November, representing the 60th Assembly District. He’s opposed by Democrat Chris Rahlf, a construction management consultant from Cedarburg.