Central Wisconsin media, law enforcement discuss building trust with the public

Central Wisconsin law enforcement and media leaders will be discussing how best to build trust in both what we see in the news and what law enforcement shares with the media.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks says he’s worked hard to ensure his deputies and staff are held to high standards.

“And when I became sheriff, one of the first things that, well, even when I was campaigning for sheriff, one of my first comments was ‘I’m going to hold myself and my staff accountable, but we’re also going to be very transparent.'”

Wausau Pilot and Review publisher Shereen Siewert says that when law enforcement follows good transparency practices, it improves public trust.

“And that helps us to tell stories that are absolutely credible, because we know that we can trust each other, we’re getting the right information out, and that’s good for the public.”

The program is hosted by the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service. The session will also feature Wisconsin Public Radio’s Glen Moberg. It gets underway at 7 pm next Wednesday at Northcentral Technical College.