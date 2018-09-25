CEO says WTS Paradigm now focusing on healing

WTS Paradigm CEO Nathan Herbst says the company is focused on healing one week after an employee opened fire on co-workers, injuring three before being shot and killed by law enforcement.

Two of the injured employees are now recovering at home and the third is still hospitalized, but doing well, Herbst said at a Tuesday morning news conference on the steps of the state Capitol in Madison.

“The focus today is about healing and supporting each other,” Herbst said. Employees are being allowed to come back to work at their own pace, Herbst said.

Herbst said he was in the office the day of the shooting, but did not go into what transpired. He did thank law enforcement for their “quick and brave response.”

Herbst also said the company had not done active-shooter training. Herbst said he ran into the shooter, Anthony Y. Tong, once or twice and said hello, that that was the extent of their interaction. “He was a quiet person,” Herbst said.

Tong passed the company’s standard background check and Herbst said the company did not know about Tong’s previous mental health issues.

Looking forward, Herbst said it will take time for employees to heal. “It’s very tough,” he said. For more this story from WKOW 27 News

