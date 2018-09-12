Cephus to stand trial on sexual assault charges

A Dane County judge has ordered Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus to stand trial on two counts of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Judge Jill J. Karofsky denied a defense motion to dismiss the charge of second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.

Cephus’s lawyers argued that video shows the two accusers were not impaired on the morning of the April 22nd incident. But the judge probable cause and the case will go to trial.

Cephus faces two felony counts, a second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim charge and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

Cephus has been suspended for violating UW’s Student-Athlete Discipline Policy. If found guilty, he faces serious jail time.