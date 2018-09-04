Davies solid in his return as the Brewers beat the Cubs

Zach Davies made his first start in a major league game since May 29 and he held the Chicago Cubs to a run on four hits in five innings. Davies didn’t factor into the decision, but he helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 4-3 in their series opener at Miller Park.

Shoulder and back issues forced Davies to miss 90 games. When he took the mound on Monday, he did so with a 2-5 record and a 5.23 ERA.

The Brewers fell behind 3-2 in the 8th when Anthony Rizzo clubbed a two-run home run off of lefty Josh Hader. But the Brewers got one back in the 8th when Mike Moustakas drew a bases loaded walk to tie the score at 3-3.

The Brewers loaded the bases again in the 9th with one out and NL Player of the Week Christian Yelich at the plate. Yelich slapped a hard ground ball to third. Khris Bryant fielded it cleanly, but instead of going home for the force out, he went back to step on third for out number two, then fired across the infield to try to double up Yelich to get out of the inning. But Yelich had something else in mind, legging it out for a fielder’s choice RBI and the Brewers 10th walk-off win of the season.

After struggling in day games earlier this season, Monday’s win was their sixth straight in daylight. They had dropped nine in-a-row earlier.

The win moved the Brewers to within four games of the division leading Cubs. The two teams meet again tonight at Miller Park. Wade Miley (2-2, 2.18) goes for the Brewers. Mike Montgomery (4-4, 3.82) goes for Chicago.