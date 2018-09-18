Evers and Baldwin lead GOP in latest Marquette Poll

Democrats are pulling ahead of Republicans in the latest political polls from Marquette University.

Political scientist Charles Franklin says Governor Walker now trails challenger Tony Evers by 5 points, 44 percent to 49 percent.

Franklin says Evers has been leading or matching Walker in the polls for a while. “If you want to go +2 to 0 to +5, that’s a trend. If you think that’s just bouncing around, the ball’s bounced in Evers’ favor this time.”

The 5 percent lead is also outside the margin of error in this month’s poll.

More telling is Evers’ lead among independent voters, 52 to 32 percent. Franklin says those votes could go either way by November, but that it’s a telling trend.

Walker’s approval rating has also dropped. Only 44 percent of voters approve of his job performance, 50 percent disapprove.

Senator Tammy Baldwin is now holding a commanding lead over her Republican rival in the latest Marquette University poll.

Franklin says Baldwin has moved from being neck and neck with Leah Vukmir last month to having a sizable lead, 53 percent to 42 percent. “Baldwin out to an 11 point advantage with likely voters. That’s quite a bit of movement.”

Baldwin’s favorability rating is also up, with 48 percent approving of her job as Senator, and 40 percent disapproving.