Jurors reached a guilty verdict in Menomonie on Tuesday, against a man accused of killing a Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy. Doug Nitek was charged with first degree intentional homicide for the October 2016 shooting death of Deputy Dan Glaze.

St. Croix County Judge Scott Needham presided over the week-long trial in Dunn County Court. He’ll schedule Nitek’s sentencing by the end of the week. It will take place in Ladysmith.