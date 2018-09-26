Evers, Baldwin lead in new Reuters/Ipsos poll

There was more confirmation on Wednesday, of a Democrat lead in the Wisconsin Governor’s race. A new Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics Poll is showing Democrat Tony Evers with a seven point lead over Governor Scott Walker.

Democrats have leads in Rust Belt states that Trump won: New @Center4Politics/Ipsos/Reuters poll https://t.co/v9kCZgShWh — Center for Politics (@Center4Politics) September 26, 2018

That’s backed by a wave of support for Democrats across the Midwest, where they’re showing leads over Republicans in five states that went for President Trump in the 2016 elections.

Walker trailed Democrat Evers, 50% to 43%. In the race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, Democrat Tammy Baldwin lead Republican Leah Vukmir, 52% to 39%.