‘Fake weed’ making people bleed

More cases of severe bleeding linked to synthetic marijuana have been confirmed in Wisconsin. The product contains a chemical used in rat poison, and the Department of Health Services said Tuesday it’s confirmed 16 additional bleeding cases, bringing the number of people affected in the outbreak to 80.

There are now 80 confirmed cases of people developing severe bleeding from using synthetic cannabinoids (fake weed, K2, Spice, etc.) laced with rat poison. Get more information at https://t.co/G67KNKNgAV to keep you safe & healthy. pic.twitter.com/bXPQrpU44k — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 18, 2018

The latest confirmed case is in Fond du Lac County, others have been in Dane, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Rock counties.

Victims have ranged in age from 16 to over 50 years old. There has been one death in Wisconsin associated with the outbreak, despite repeated warnings by DHS and state and local law enforcement agencies. The synthetic marijuana is marketed under various names, including spice and K2.