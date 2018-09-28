Former Meriter nurse faces child abuse charges

A former nurse in Meriter’s neonatal intensive care unit has been charged with 19 felonies related to child abuse.

43 year old Christopher Kaphaem made an initial appearance Thursday in Dane County Court. Dane County DA Ishmael Ozanne says Kaphaem’s motive isn’t clear.

“I can’t say why this may have happened, but when it came to light we looked at it and we are moving forward.”

The abuse allegedly goes back to April of 2017. An investigation began earlier in the year after several babies were found to have injuries from bruising to a broken arm and a skull fracture.

Kaphaem was suspended from Meriter in February when authorities first suspected his involvement with patient injuries.