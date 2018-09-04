Four members of Wisconsin family drown in Lake Superior

Four members of a central Wisconsin family died, when their kayak overturned as they were touring the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Thursday.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 8:30 p.m. when a woman called to report a text message from her sister that said “911” and “Michigan Island.”

The mother, 29 year old Cari Mews, was found alive in the water just after 10 p.m. The bodies of 39 year old Erik Fryman and two children were found after midnight. With strong storms hampering search efforts, the body of the third child was found about 10 a.m. Friday.

A preliminary statement from Mews indicated the family kayak had capsized off the shore of Michigan Island and she became separated from her husband and children while attempting to swim to the island.

The children were three, six and nine years old. The family is from Loyal, Wisconsin and all were wearing life jackets. However, the National Park Service recommends use of wet suits or dry suits when paddling in the Apostles. Cari Mews was rescued from 60 degree water.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Wisconsin DNR, National Park Service and Bayfleld Fire and Rescue conducted a water and air search of the area off Michigan Island.

