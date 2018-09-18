Google+

GOP super PAC aims ads at Bryce

A Republican super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan has released two ads targeting the Democrat running for Ryan’s seat — including one that features the candidate’s brother. Randy Bryce is running against Republican Bryan Steil to replace Ryan in the 1st Congressional District. The Congressional Leadership Fund has reserved $1.5 million for the campaign.

One ad, released on Monday, focuses on Bryce’s arrest record. The union iron worker’s arrests include drunken driving in 1998, three times for driving on a suspended license, and 2011 and again this year, for protesting Republican policies. He’s apologized for the drunk driving arrest.

Bryce’s campaign called the ad a “desperate attack by Paul Ryan and his billionaire buddies.”

The ad released on Tuesday has police officer James Bryce talking about attending the funerals of officers slain in the line of duty. “I don’t think people want to be represented by someone who’s shown contempt for those in law enforcement. That’s one of the many reasons why I’m voting for Bryan Steil for Congress.”

A spokeswoman said Randy Bryce “has a deep respect for law enforcement officers, including his brother, even when they have political disagreements.”