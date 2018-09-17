Help the DNR find chronic wasting disease by providing samples this fall

The Department of Natural Resources wants your help tracking chronic wasting disease by getting samples from your harvested deer.

DNR wildlife health section chief Tami Ryan says the large scale sampling that takes place during the deer hunt is one of the best tools they have to track CWD. “We’re seeking to learn more about we can, and we certainly can’t do that without the help of our Wisconsin deer hunters.”

Major sampling will take place in the Southern Farmland Zone and at select locations in other CWD-affected counties.

Self serve kiosks and local testing facilities are located across the state, and you can find a local testing location online at http://dnr.wi.gov