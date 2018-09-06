Johnson questions credibility of anonymous NYT op-ed writer

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson questions the credibility, of whoever wrote an anonymous New York Times op-ed highly critical of President Donald Trump. “If somebody serving in the administration does not agree with the administration’s policies, the thing to do would be to resign,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how to respond to an anonymous op-ed. I have no idea who the individual is, what the credibility is.”

The writer said individuals with in the Trump administration would work to preserve Democratic institutions. “The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision-making.”

“All I really can speak to is my interactions with the president,” Johnson. “He’s pretty much as he appears on camera. He doesn’t change when he goes behind closed doors. I can’t really speak to any of the assertions of that op-ed. I don’t know who it is, and what kind of credibility that individual brings.”