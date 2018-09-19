Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Kleefisch drops claim that Barnes took a knee

Kleefisch drops claim that Barnes took a knee

By

Lt. Governor Kleefisch WRN image

Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor has dropped a claim that her opponent knelt during the national anthem. Rebecca Kleefisch dropped it Tuesday, a day after claiming she was at an event with Mandala Barnes when he knelt.

On a Milwaukee radio show, Kleefisch — a former TV anchor and reporter — said she was told that Barnes briefly took a knee during a ceremony to open the Wisconsin State Fair last month — and then repeated that.

“I have to apologize for repeating something I was told,” she said.

Barnes said Kleefisch was merely sorry she got caught, and he wants to move on to “talk about the real issues that she tried to create a diversion from.”