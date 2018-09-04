Loudermilk could return to Badgers this week

Isaiahh Loudermilk has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery after spring ball in April. Loudermilk has been cleared to practice this week and barring a setback, is expected to play when the Wisconsin Badgers face New Mexico on Saturday at Camp Randall.

Badger coach Paul Chryst said he’ll see how Loudermilk does in practice this week and how he responds before determining a game plan for Saturday.

Loudermilk played 11 games as a redshirt freshman last season, recording 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Badgers welcome the return of the 6’7, 300-pound Loudermilk. Last week they played with newcomers Matt Henningsen and Kayden Lyles. Both played well in their debuts, but Loudermilk will allow the Badgers to have more depth at the position moving forward.