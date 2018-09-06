Madison Ironman to run on Sunday, despite flooding

The Madison Ironman will go on this Sunday, despite historic flooding in the city.

Organizers say flooded sidewalks and trails will force minor changes to the race’s 112 mile bike course, but everything else is good to go.

The annual race is known as one of the best in the world. It combines a 2.4 mile swim through flooded Lake Monona, and then a full Marathon that will finish downtown.

Organizers say participants should be aware that there could be debris floating in the water and to be alert.

More than 24-hundred participants are expected to take part.