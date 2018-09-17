Man fatally shot by Manitowoc cop

A man was killed by a Manitowoc police officer over the weekend. According to a police press release, it happened early Sunday, when an officer responded to a fire alarm at an apartment.

The officer had a confrontation with the man, who was allegedly “armed with a blunt instrument.” He shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says the fatal shooting is not related to a double homicide last week. The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the investigation has been turned over to the state Department of Criminal Investigation.

WOMT