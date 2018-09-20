Middleton shooter identified

The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the suspect killed in the Middleton shooting as 45-year-old Anthony Y. Tong of Verona. Middleton police chief Chuck Foulke said Thursday that Tong’s motivations remain a mystery

“I can tell you that a motive hasn’t been determined yet,” Foulke said. “The investigators are still digging for that. Obviously that’s the thing that’s on the top of everybody’s mind.

Tong was fatally shot by police offices and sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene at mid-morning Wednesday at the office of a software company. Three people were shot. One is is stable condition, the two others in serious condition at UW Hospital in Madison. Police said Tong had been employed at WTS Paradigm since April of 2017.