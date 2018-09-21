Police: Middleton shooter was not supposed to own firearms

We’re learning more information about the shooting at WTS Paradigm in Middleton and the man behind that shooting.

43-year-old Anthony Tong was shot and killed by police after opening fire on coworkers Wednesday morning.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke says they’re still trying to determine motive, but say that Tong was not being fired. “Had he been terminated or suspended prior to that? I would say no. If there were something pending afterwards, I’m not trying to be coy I just don’t know.”

Tong was not supposed to own or possess a handgun, owing to a 2004 mental health incident in South Dakota.

“ATF provided us with the information that he had this mental health incident. That resulted in having a court order to revoke his current CCW license,” says Foulke. “The fact that it involved weapons strikes us as relevant, but we are nowhere near saying that this was a mental health related issue or that’s what caused this.”

Foulke says it’s still unclear how Tong purchased or got the handgun he used in the shooting.

Three people remain hospitalized, one in stable but serious condition. Faulke says that victim was shot multiple times.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is still conducting interviews today.