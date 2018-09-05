Milwaukee news summary

Milwaukee will have five new locations for early voting for the November elections. Three will be in libraries, another at Milwaukee Area Technical College, and the fifth at U-W Milwaukee.

“In 2018, we are going to go from 110 hours of operation for early vote, to 2,178 hours of operation,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. It’s the largest expansion of early voting in city history. There are currently eight early voting sites.

The grandmother of a child who died while in the care of an accused crack-smoking mother in Milwaukee is shocked by the woman’s sentence. Ball Johnson reacted, after hearing Wanda Pena will spend 12 to 18 months in jail after reaching a plea deal.

“I just don’t understand the justice system,” Johnson said.

Prosecutors say the child died when Pena fell asleep after smoking crack – the child to die in her care. The first death was ruled accidental. Pena was originally charged with reckless homicide, which could have put her in prison for years.

MillerCoors is not specifying how many Milwaukee workers will be affected by some job cuts. Of the 350 positions to be eliminated, the company says 150 are currently unfilled.

A MillerCoors spokesperson says it is too early to predict how many of the 14-hundred employees in Milwaukee might be affected by the move. The first step is to offer a voluntary severance program.

A pet iguana that’s been roaming Milwuakee’s east side for the past three months is safely back home. The iguana, named Nail, was spotted Monday and captured on Tuesday by his owners, who used two nets to scoop him up.

“He came down the tree kind of hungry, I’m guessing. He knew that his time in the wilderness was finally up.”

Nail spent Tuesday night at the vet. He was a bit malnourished and dehydrated, but in otherwise excellent condition.

