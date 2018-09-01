Packers announce final cuts

The Green Bay Packers finalized their roster cuts Saturday afternoon, reducing the roster to 53 players.

Among the cuts is former Badger linebacker Vince Biegel, fullbacks Aaron Ripkowski and Joe Kerridge, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and linebacker Ahmad Thomas.

The complete list follows: G Kofi Amichia; LB Vince Biegel; RB Joel Bouagnon; CB Donatello Brown; TE Emanuel Byrd; RB Leshun Daniels; C Dillon Day; LB Kendall Donnerson; S Marwin Evans; CB Demetri Goodson; CB Josh Hawkins; LB Lames Hearns; RB Bronson Hill; LB Naashon Hughes; WR Adonis Jennings; FB Joe Kerridge; DL Tyler Lancaster; WR Kyle Lewis; DL James Looney; LB Greer Martini; DL Joey Mbu; LB Chris Odom; OL Adam Pankey; LB Mrcus Porter; TE Kevin Rader; FB Aaron Ripkowski; DL Conor Sheehy; TE Ryan Smith; LB Ahmad Thomas; LS Zach Triner and WR DeAngelo Yancey.

The Packers also placed RB Devante Mays, T Kyle Murphy and CB Quinten Rollins on injured reserve. Running Back Aaron Jones was placed on the reserve/suspended list.

The Packers can announce a 10-player practice squad on Sunday.