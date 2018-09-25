Packers corner Davon House is headed for I.R.

Green Bay Packers veteran cornerback Davon House is expected to undergo shoulder surgery, which will end his season. ESPN.com reported Tuesday that House will be placed on injured reserve. The report also said the Packers are expected to sign former Washington Redskins defensive back Bashaud Breeland as early as Wednesday.

Breeland signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers during free agency, but that contract was voided after he failed a physical.

The Packers re-signed House to a one-year deal this year after he played in 12 games last season. He originally started his career with the Packers as a fourth-round pick in 2011. He signed with Jacksonville in 2015.