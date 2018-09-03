Packers do more fine-tuning of roster

After trimming their roster to 53 players on Saturday, then signing eight players to their practice squad on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers made some additional moves on Monday.

The Packers signed LB Korey Toomer after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers also placed former UW-Whitewater wide receiver Jake Kumerow on injured reserve. He could return to the Packers in eight weeks if the Packers choose to designate him.

The Packers also signed RB Darius Jackson, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys and signed to their practice squad. Jackson was a sixth round pick in 2016. He rushed 21 times for 72 yards during the exhibition season but doesn’t have a carry in a regular season game.

The Packers filled out their 10-man practice squad by bringing back safety Marwin Evans. They also added former Alabama defensive back Tony Brown.