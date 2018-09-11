Manitowoc man and daughter are homicide victims

The deaths of a Manitowoc man and his daughter are being investigated as a double homicide. The victims — identified as 51-year-old Richard Miller and his 19- year-old daughter Jocelyn Miller — were found dead by responding officers at about 10:30 Sunday morning. Both died of gunshot wounds.

More information on the double homicide has been released https://t.co/UW9xzupZCf — WOMT Radio (@womtam) September 11, 2018

Police Sergeant Andrew Trilling said numerous versions of what occurred at the scene are being discussed on social media – and that anyone with information should call police. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a two thousand cash reward for help solving the case.

WOMT