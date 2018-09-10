Rains & flooding fuel mosquito outbreak in southern Wisconsin

Rain and flooding has brought out the mosquitoes in southern Wisconsin. UW-Madison entomologist Susan Paskewitz says they bring two concerns with them — disease and the nuisance factor.

“I think that it’s going to probably to swing more to the side of the annoyance — those annoying little mosquitoes that are driving a lot of people to call me up and complain — as opposed to these other disease transmiting mosquitoes,” Paskewitz said.

Paskewitz works with Public Health Madison & Dane County, to collect both types in the summer. “In normal years, at this time of the year, things are beginning to tail off and we have a hard time collecting very many of them. This is going to be an outlier, a very unusual year.”

Paskewitz said hopefully, the return of cool weather later this month will stop our swatting.