Rodgers status for Sunday is unknown

Today is an off day for the Green Bay Packers. You can expect a couple of days of speculation on quarterback Aaron Rodgers availability for Sunday’s game against division rival Minnesota at Lambeau Field.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy either couldn’t or wouldn’t say anything specific about Rodgers knee injury, which he played through on Sunday to lead the Packers to a comeback victory over the Bears.

McCarthy said the Packers are still collecting information, He also said he expects to know before the end of the week, whether or not Rodgers can play on Sunday.

The Packers were planning to start the second half on Sunday night with DeShone Kizer, before Rodgers came jogging out of the tunnel. Rodgers and Dr. Pat McKenzie informed McCarthy that he could play and not worry about any further injury to the knee.

Kizer said ideally, he would like to know as early in the week as possible if he is going to start. McCarthy said as long as Kizer is a possibility, he will get plenty of work during the week.

In 2008, Rodgers suffered a right shoulder injury in a loss at Tampa Bay. He wasn’t cleared to play the next week against Atlanta until just hours before kickoff.

McCarthy said he doesn’t anticipate a repeat of that scenario.

“But I don’t think it will be like that,” McCarthy said on Monday. “I think it will be more on what he can do. Dr. McKenzie and Aaron have a tremendous relationship, so those two guys will go through their process and the decision will be made.”

Rodgers hurt his left knee when he was sacked by Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris in the second quarter.