UPDATE: Middleton shooting suspect shot and killed by police

A suspect is dead following a Wednesday morning shooting at a Middleton tech company.

That happened around 10:25 am at WTS Paradigm. The suspect was shot by police who responded to the scene. Three victims are being treated at local hospitals.

Police Chief Charles Foulke says parts of Middleton, including a local shopping center, were on lockdown for much of the morning.

“The building within the last couple of minutes was cleared and declared safe. There are no other suspects and the public is no longer in danger.”

Foulke says investigators and officers are now working with witnesses.

“We’re working on setting up a meeting place for families, and we are now actively interviewing a number of witnesses at an undisclosed location.”

The suspect and the victims have not been identified. More information will be released later this afternoon.