Taylor named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Wisconsin Badger sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Taylor set career highs with 33 carries and 253 rushing yards and matched a career best with three rushing touchdowns in Wisconsin’s 45-14 win over New Mexico at Camp Randall Stadium.

Taylor became the eighth player in program history to rush for 250 or more yards in a game and the first since Melvin Gordon did so against Auburn in the 2015 Outback Bowl.

Taylor topped the 100-yard mark for the 12th time in his 16-game UW career, the 150-yard plateau for the sixth time and the 200-yard mark for the fourth time.

It’s the third time that Taylor has earned the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor. He last won it Oct. 9, 2017.