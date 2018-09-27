Test your livestock feed and silage for flood damage

Floods across Wisconsin have damaged homes and roads, but they can also damage crops and animal feed.

DATCP Spokeswoman Donna Gilson says the same sorts of dangers that people face when it comes to flood waters will affect your livestock as well.

“Flood waters can have a lot of stuff in them like sewage, bacteria, pathogens, pesticides, all kinds of stuff that could damage crops that are intended for animal feed.”

Gilson says if you think your crops have been damaged in the field or in a silo, talk with your local extension office.

“Have them come out and look at it and just get some good expert advice whether it’s salvageable, and whether it’s worth getting it tested.”

If you are going to lose your crop, make sure you contact your insurance or extension office to find out how best to proceed.