Walker proposes new child tax credit

Governor Scott Walker was in Appleton on Thursday to unveil a proposal to provide a new child care tax credit. At Mount Olive Lutheran Church on Appleton’s north side Thursday, he said his plan would mirror the federal tax credit and be in addition to it

The Republican governor said families would be eligible for up to $3,000 per child or $6,000 for multiple kids. He said the amount would be based on income. The governor used a family with two parents and two children paying $8,000 a year in taxes as an example.

He said that family would be making about $50,000 a year. He says they’d be eligible for up to $1,200 a year. He says the average would be about $500 back per family.

Walker said for some families the cost of child care is a barrier for a parent to return to work. Walker is seeking a third term in November’s elections. He faces Democrat, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers.

WHBY