Walker requests FEMA damage assessment in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) beginning September 24, for flood and tornado damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

“Many Wisconsin families are hurting following the devastating flooding and tornado outbreak that has impacted our state in the last three weeks,” Walker said i a statement. “We want to get federal disaster relief as quickly as possible to help these families and communities recover.”

The request is the first step in seeking a federal disaster declaration.

Teams from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will coordinate with state and local officials beginning the week of September 24 assess damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure like roads bridges.

That will take approximately a week to complete.

Once the assessment is complete, information will be given to the governor for use in his request to the Trump administration for a federal disaster declaration.