Walker unleasehes tweets aimed at protesting NFL players

The Governor unleashes a tweetstorm aimed at protesting NFL players. Colin Kaepernick and other players have repeatedly stated that taking a knee is not meant to disrespect the flag or armed services members, but to protest police treatment of minority communities.

That didn’t stop Governor Scott Walker from going on Twitter Thursday, to call on players to “stand up, put their hands on their heart, and show some RESPECT to the brave men and women in uniform.”

The governor tweeted on the topic through the afternoon, with the NFL season set to get underway. The Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons.

Standing for the American flag was something I learned a long time ago from my parents and my Scout leaders. It unites us as a nation. pic.twitter.com/S5qtJhQVEV — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

Walker also made it about his campaign for reelection, asking if “Tony Evers supports NFL players blatantly disrespecting our flag.” Evers tweeted that he is “proud to stand for the national anthem,” and “proud to respect our first amendment rights to peacefully protest.”

I am proud to stand for the national anthem, and I am proud to respect our first amendment rights to peacefully protest. Scott Walker wants to distract and divide us–anything to avoid talking about his record. That’s why we need a change. — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) September 6, 2018

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.