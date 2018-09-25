Wilkerson lost for the season

Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was carted off the field and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Washington D.C. on Sunday. Wilkerson remained there overnight into Monday because he needed a procedure that would allow him to return to Green Bay.

Wilkerson suffered a significant ankle injury and will be lost for the season.

Former Northwestern Wildcat Dean Lowry took his place and played a total of 24 snaps in the loss to the Redskins. Lowry and Montravius Adams will continue to fill the shoes of Wilkerson, which won’t be easy.

Wilkerson came to Green Bay on a one-year deal, hoping to play well to get a bigger contract moving forward.