Wisconsin labor leader says unions remain strong this Labor Day

The head of Wisconsin’s AFL-CIO says the future of labor in Wisconsin is getting brighter as more people look to organizing to improve their lives.

President Phil Neuenfeldt tells WXPR that stagnant wages and poor benefits for many employees across the country are pushing people back to the bargaining table.

“People are recognizing more and more that organized labor is a vehicle by which they can keep and establish their rights, keep their rights, or have rights.”

Neuenfeldt says he wants to bring millenials and new workers back into the fold.

“We’re focused on working with younger workers, listening to what their concerns are, and talking about what the future is of the labor movement. We’re constantly looking at how we can change and adapt.”

He says that despite attacks from the Walker administration and the Trump administration, unions are still going to fight for workers rights.