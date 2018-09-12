Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers will help hurricane Florence victims

More than 30 American Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin are on their way to Virginia and the Carolinas, to assist people in the path of Hurricane Florence.

Hillary Wanecke of Milwaukee also volunteered to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. “It’s a good experience every time, you know you’re helping people,” Wanecke. “I’m going because I’m trained, and I like helping people.”

We’re up to 33 volunteers deployed from Wisconsin to Virginia and the Carolinas for #HurricanefFlorence. Inspired by the compassion and dedication of these volunteers, many coming out of in-state shifts helping people recovery from our own floods, storms & tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/uc8ZoM4Xxi — Red Cross – Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) September 12, 2018

Two emergency vehicles from the Wisconsin Red Cross have also been sent to the Carolinas.

Hurricane Florence may start impacting the east coast as soon as Thursday morning. There is a threat of tornadoes Thursday with the storm expected to make landfall Friday or Saturday. Upwards of 40 inches of rain is expected in North Carolina alone.