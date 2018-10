Oshkosh police have a 34-year-old Kaukauna man in custody, in connection with the death of an Oshkosh man. Police say the victim, 47-year-old Steven Mallas, died at his home on Broad Street last Friday. He was the victim of a beating five days earlier, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

The suspect’s name was not released, nor were details on his involvement in the crime. Police are asking prosecutors to charge the Kaukauna man with aggravated battery.

WHBY