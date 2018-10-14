Badger hockey team sweeps #12 Boston College

Sophomore forward Linus Weissbach broke a 4-4 tie 6:32 into the third period and the Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team (2-0-0) knocked off 12th ranked Boston College (0-2-0) on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers swept the Eagles after pulling out a 3-0 win on Friday night.

The Badgers scored just 38-seconds into the game on a Sean Dhooghe tally, only to see Boston College tie the game at 1:20 of the first.

The Badgers never trailed in the contest, going on to build a 4-1 lead at one point in the second period before the Eagles rebounded to the game.

Sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk led the Badgers with two goals and an assist, while sophomore forward Tarek Baker had a goal and two helpers.

Junior goaltender Jack Berry stopped 28 shots for the victory.

Wisconsin will take its first road trip of the season on Friday at Clarkson and Saturday at St. Lawrence in upstate New York.