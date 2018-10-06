Badger women improve to 3-0

The 2nd-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team hit the road for the first time this season and knocked off Mercyhurst 6-1 on Friday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Reigning WCHA Forward of the Year, Abby Roque scored a pair of power-play goals in the first period, then completed the hat trick in the second period to become the 29th player in school history to record a hat trick.

Sophia Shaver, Annie Pankowski and Britta Curl also scored for the Badgers, who improved to 3-0 on the season.

With the victory, head coach Mark Johnson is now tied with Mercyhurst head coach Michael Sisti for second in NCAA history in career wins with 462.

The Badgers outshot Mercyhurst 35-21, including a 17-4 margin in the second period.