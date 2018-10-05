Baldwin a no, Johnson a yes on Kavanaugh

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh has the support needed for Senate confirmation to the Supreme Court. The announcement of support by Senators Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) will allow a vote in the full U.S. Senate on President Donald Trump’s controversial and polarizing nominee.

Wisconsin’s U.S. senators will be splitting their votes on Kavanaugh.

Republican Ron Johnson said he’s “gotta go with the facts” and support Kavanaugh. Johnson says the FBI has presented no evidence to back up claims of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.

My statement after reviewing Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s supplemental FBI investigation report ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MLINu2sovX — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 5, 2018

Democrat Tammy Baldwin said the White House and Senate Republicans “stood in the way of a full investigation.” She calls allegations against Kavanaugh “credible,” saying she still isn’t convinced he would serve as a fair, impartial and independent justice.

Today I reviewed the FBI’s supplemental background investigation of Judge Kavanaugh. My statement: pic.twitter.com/H20Fcohi1j — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) October 4, 2018

The final confirmation vote is scheduled for Saturday. Kavanaugh needs support from at least 50 senators. Vice President Pence could cast the tie-breaking vote if needed.

President Trump nominated Kavanaugh in July to succeed retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. Allegation of misconduct surfaced from Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.