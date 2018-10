Incumbent Senator Tammy Baldwin and challenger Leah Vukmir are set to have their first debate. The two will meet at UW Milwaukee Monday night for the first of three debates headed into the midterm elections next month.

Expected topics of discussion tonight will be Baldwin’s role in the reforms at the Tomah VA Medical Center, immigration reform and the Republican tax cut plans. The debate starts at 6 pm and will be heard on WTMJ, WUWM, and on JS Online.