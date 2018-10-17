Sheriff says Jayme Closs was in her home when parents were killed

Investigators say they’re still looking for a mission Barron County girl, and that they’re taking tips from the public.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says autopsies were completed on Jayme’s parents on Wednesday.

“The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of Denise and James Closs as homicides. Based on our investigation thus far, we believe Jayme was in the home at the time of the homicides and we believe she is still in danger.”



They’re still trying to determine if this was a targeted attack on the Closs family.



“We received no other threats or anything in the local area to say that this was just a random act, but we don’t know that answer. And we continue to follow up on leads to hopefully answer that question.”

Fitzgerald says they’ve received over 400 tips since the search started, and that if there’s any new developments they’ll keep the public updated. Until that time, they’re asking people to let the rest of the community have its privacy as the search continues.

If you have any information, contact police at 715-537-3106.