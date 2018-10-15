Barron County: two adults dead, 13-year-old missing

Two people have been discovered dead and investigators are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be in danger, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

(Press Release) — On Monday October 15, 2018 at 12:58am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a subject asking for help at 1268 Hwy 8.

When deputies arrived on scene they found two deceased adults. A 13 year old female is missing from the residence and is considered missing and endangered.

The juvenile is Jayme Closs, age 13, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, green eyes and Blond or Strawberry hair. Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts or anyone that has contact with Jayme is asked to contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106 immediately.

This is all the information we have at this time and more information will be released later this afternoon or as needed by law enforcement to assist with this case.