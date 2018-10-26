Brewers announce coaching changes

Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns announced that hitting coach Darnell Coles has resigned as the teams hitting coach and bullpen coach Lee Tunnell didn’t have his contract renewed.

The Brewers also announced that head athletic trainer Dan Wright will not return.

Assistant hitting coach Jason Lane will be considered for Coles replacement but was told that he is free to pursue other opportunities.

The 56-year-old Coles was in his fourth season as the Brewers’ hitting coach.

The Brewers finished seventh in the National League with 754 runs scored. They were second in home runs with 218 and third in total bases with 2,352. But the team struggled with runners in scoring position, ranking 11th (.246).

Coles told the Brewers he was ready for a new challenge.