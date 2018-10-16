Brewers blank Dodgers, take 2-1 lead in NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in game 3 of the NLCS, giving the Brewers a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The Brewers have now pitched shutouts in three of their six postseason games.

Jhoulys Chacin tossed 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball to start, allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out six. The Brewers used a total of five pitchers in the win, capped off by Jeremy Jeffress. Jeffress loaded the bases in the ninth and then pitched out of the jam by striking out the last two hitters to preserve the victory.

The Brewers jumped out in front in the very first inning. Christian Yelich drew a one-out walk and Ryan Braun doubled him home.

The Brewers wouldn’t score again until the six when Travis Shaw tripled and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

The Brewers scored their final two runs in the seventh when Erik Kratz doubled and Orlando Arcia homered to right.

The Brewers will look to go up 3-1 in the series against the Dodgers with game four on Tuesday night. Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 4.50) pitches for the Brewers. The Dodgers will send Rich Hill (0-0, 4.15) to the mound.

Monday’s win guaranteed at least one more game at Miller Park, but it also put the Brewers in a position to win the series in Los Angeles.